WPL 2027: Vadodara and Mumbai to host, RCB vs MI in opener on Jan 14

The Vadodara cricket stadium in Kotambi and Brabourne Stadium of Mumbai would have their task cut out as they will be hosting the Women's Premier League matches in Janurary and February followed by the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy.

The WPL season will run from Janurary 14 to February 7 with the second half of the tournament happening in Mumbai. The Champions Trophy will begin a week later and run till February 28 across the two venues.

As far as the WPL is concerned, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening fixture. The Vadodara leg will run until 24 January, featuring 11 matches as the five teams begin their campaign in the race for the title. The action will then shift to Mumbai, where the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining 11 matches from 26 January.