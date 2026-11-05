India vs New Zealand: Gurnoor pulls back lengths to succeed at Eden Park

After India's win against New Zealand in the first ODI, pacer Gurnoor Brar said pulling the length back after conceding a six in his first over helped him reap rich dividends at Eden Park, Auckland.

Brar gave away 13 runs in his first over including a six by Tim Seifert. But the 6'5 fast bowler soon adjusted his length and had his revenge, dismissing Seifert with a snorter outside the off-stump in the 15th over.

The Kiwi batter could only slice it to substitute fielder Ruturaj Gaikwad at mid-on. "The six I conceded off my first over was on a slightly fuller delivery. So, my thought process was to pull the length back to make it harder to hit over square leg or fine leg," Brar told BCCI.tv.