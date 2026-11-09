India tour of SA: Jemimah, Amanjot return, Shreyanka left out again

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur are set to make a comeback in South Africa next month as the BCCI announced the India squad for the multi-format tour on Monday. Meanwhile, off-spinning all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who was left out of the Zimbabwe T20Is, continues to miss out.

Rodrigues and Kaur has been out of action for several months due to injury. Rodrigues was going through a hamstring injury while Kaur has recovered from the back injury. Both of them recently made a comeback in the senior women's T20 trophy for their respective teams.

Rodrigues is set to lead Mumbai in the knockouts while Kaur led Punjab in the group stages. Now, they are set to play for India again in South Africa. Rodrigues is included in the squad for all three formats while Kaur is only named in the T20I team. The former's last India game was in England in July while Kaur last played for the country in February.