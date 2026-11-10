India vs New Zealand: Focus shifts to player pool after washout

CHENNAI: It was always the plan. To have the key Test regulars leave the camp after the third ODI and prepare for the two red-ball matches while the player depth gets tested in the last two games. Which is why, the third ODI on Tuesday was the last chance for some of the Test regulars, including Shubman Gill, to get some time in the middle. However, that was not to be with the match in Hamilton getting abandoned without a ball being bowled.

India still lead the series 2-0, but Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj would no longer be a part of the squad for the next two matches, starting from the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Replacing the three would be Tilak Varma, Yash Thakur and Kumar Kushagra. While it is Thakur's and Kushagra's maiden ODI call-up, Tilak has played five ODIs - four in 2023 and one in December 2025.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether any of the three gets a go in the fourth ODI on Friday. And it might not be easy, especially for Tilak and Kushagra. For starters, Ishan Kishan, the named deputy of Shreyas Iyer who would take over from Gill, is set to walk into the playing XI and so would Ruturaj Gaikwad. The toss up here is likely to be about who opens the batting with Rohit Sharma and who comes in at No. 4.