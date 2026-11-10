Rishabh Pant likely to leave for New Zealand on Thursday ahead of Test series

India's star-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is likely to leave for New Zealand on Thursday after getting the fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Pant had missed the entirety of India A tour after he was named subject to fitness. He sustained a side strain injury during the Irani Cup match where he led Rest of India against Ranji Trophy winners Jammu and Kashmir. He didn't get the required 'RTP' (Return To Play) certificate from the CoE.

The Delhi batter then spent time in rehab at the BCCI CoE, racing against time to get fit for the two Tests against New Zealand. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel led India A with all three matches ending in a draw.

Pant is one of the three cricketers in this current set-up, who has the experience of playing Test cricket in New Zealand when the national team toured that nation in 2020.