Suspended MCA secretary Kharkamni heading zonal committee sparks controversy

CHENNAI: Rayonald Kharkamni, whose suspension as Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) secretary was upheld by the state high court on October 30, being the convenor of the North East Zone for the senior women's inter-zonal meet has once again raised questions.

Kharkamni was suspended by MCA president James Sangma for the former's silence over alleged sexual harassment of state women cricketers months ago. The internal tussle went on for months till the Meghalaya High Court upheld the suspension.

Days before the ruling, Kharkamni was appointed as the convenor of the North East Zone for the inter-zonal women's T20 tournament which will be played in Assam from November 24.