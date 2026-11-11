Focus on franchise league review at ICC meet

CHENNAI: With the International Cricket Council meeting in Bali Indonesia from November 11-15, the focus will be on the first set of recommendations from the Franchise League Review Group and Governance Review Committee.

Established at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2026, the review group has set out to consider ways to enhance the current ICC sanctioning framework of regulations that further protect and strengthen the ecosystem to address new challenges arising from the increasing number of franchise leagues.

Meanwhile, the Governance Review Committee will report its initial recommendations after being tasked with undertaking a thorough review of the ICC’s governance.