India tour of New Zealand: Rachin, Devon named in Test squad

Though there are not too many changes from the squad that beat England in England earlier in June, it remains to be seen whether New Zealand miss the services of Kane Williamson who retired midway during that series. Jacob Duffy, who has an excellent record against India so far, has been included in the squad and he would be expected to share the new ball with Kyle Jamieson, and Matt Henry.

The two Tests hold significance for both teams in the context of the World Test Championship. The hosts are at the top of the table but South Africa and Australia are not too far from them and a poor series against India could cost them dear. Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led side desperately need to win the series to stay alive in the race ahead of the five Tests against Australia at home early next year.

NZ Test squad: Latham (c), Blundell (wk), Conway, Duffy, Henry, Jamieson, Mitchell, Nicholls, Phillips, Ravindra, Santner, Smith, Tickner, Young.