Shami likely to join RR from LSG in swap deal for Curran

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, is likely to move from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a trade deal involving England all-rounder Sam Curran, according to reports.

If the swap were to materialise, Shami could pair up with England pacer Jofra Archer, who was RR's main strike bowler last season, 'Cricinfo' reported. The 36-year-old Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, could add depth to LSG's attack. LSG finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2026.