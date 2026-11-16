Shami likely to join RR from LSG in swap deal for Curran

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, is likely to move from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a trade deal involving England all-rounder Sam Curran, according to reports.
If the swap were to materialise, Shami could pair up with England pacer Jofra Archer, who was RR's main strike bowler last season, 'Cricinfo' reported. The 36-year-old Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, could add depth to LSG's attack. LSG finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2026.
In IPL 2026, he was vital to LSG having the best economy — 8.71 (23 wickets) — in the powerplay. Since 2024, Shami has 14 wickets in the powerplay at an economy rate of 8.76. For Curran, LSG will be his third franchise in IPL, having had two stints each at PBKS and CSK previously.
Curran missed IPL 2026 due to injury. The report also said that LSG have also agreed to release Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth as part of the trade with RR.
(With inputs from agencies)