CHENNAI: Since Usman Khawaja's revelations about the side's ball tampering from a good eight to nine years ago, other Australian cricketers from the time have backed the opener. Even if current captain Pat Cummins, a junior member of the bowling group back then, refused Khawaja's allegations in a press conference of his own a few days ago, it's very clear that this is now bordering on civil war.

In a sensational testimony on Wednesday, Cameron Bancroft, the opener whose use of sandpaper was caught by South African cameras during the Cape Town Test, has backed Khawaja's assertions contained in his autobiography Sabr.

In an elaborate 4000-word first-person piece published in The West Australian on Wednesday, Bancroft has claimed that the whole team knew of the sandpaper plan. "It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote.

"When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account," he wrote. His piece, which has since been picked up by the world media, added that: "I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me." Bancroft, the 33-year-old whose career suffered as a result of his role in the scandal, further opened the lid on what kind of conversations were had inside the dressing room during various points of the series in South Africa.