CHENNAI: Since Usman Khawaja's revelations about the side's ball tampering from a good eight to nine years ago, other Australian cricketers from the time have backed the opener. Even if current captain Pat Cummins, a junior member of the bowling group back then, refused Khawaja's allegations in a press conference of his own a few days ago, it's very clear that this is now bordering on civil war.
In a sensational testimony on Wednesday, Cameron Bancroft, the opener whose use of sandpaper was caught by South African cameras during the Cape Town Test, has backed Khawaja's assertions contained in his autobiography Sabr.
In an elaborate 4000-word first-person piece published in The West Australian on Wednesday, Bancroft has claimed that the whole team knew of the sandpaper plan. "It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote.
"When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account," he wrote. His piece, which has since been picked up by the world media, added that: "I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me." Bancroft, the 33-year-old whose career suffered as a result of his role in the scandal, further opened the lid on what kind of conversations were had inside the dressing room during various points of the series in South Africa.
"All the coaches and players were involved in these discussions in the dressing room with the intention to improve our position in the game. I was asked whether I could carry out the task. I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating.
"I remember bowling coach David Saker being involved in those conversations. Coach Darren Lehmann was also present. Other players were moving in and out. The need to get the ball moving through the air was openly acknowledged and the more vanilla methods like shining the ball normally and using saliva weren't cutting it.
"We were under pressure. It was in that environment that David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball."
He was also fairly intimate about the period in the second Test when the hosts lost 4/28 on the second day of the second Test, when the ball was reverse swinging at will. "I walked onto the field for the final session of day two carrying sandpaper. When I collected the ball, I used it. The result wasn't immediately noticeable to me and I felt uncertain about how effective my twist and turns were on the ball. I had never done this before. During that period, I regularly spoke to the bowlers about how the ball was behaving. I had to. I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough.
"The conversations about the effect the sandpaper was having on the ball were regular, very natural and organic on the field. It is as it is. I also remember expressing my disbelief to teammates about what I was doing. For eight years, I suffered silently. I cannot change the past. But I can change what I do now."
Who has said what
Khawaja (in his autobiography Sabr): Lifted the lid on Australia's use of ball tampering and the ways in which they illegally altered the condition of the ball
Chadd Sayers: A reserve player with the team and has backed Khawaja's assertions that the whole team knew
Bancroft: In an elaborate piece, the opener at the centre of the scandal also backed Khawaja's version
Cummins: Australia's captain has rejected Khawaja's accounts. Lyon, Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins himself issued a joint statement saying they had no idea that sandpaper was used on the ball
Warner: Another player at the heart of the scandal then, has also backed Khawaja over the captain. Speaking in his role as a pundit these days, he said the captain threw Usman under the bus