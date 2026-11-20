CHENNAI: It was a case of so near yet so far for Tamil Nadu as they lost to Punjab by five runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.
Despite needing 24 runs in as many balls with four wickets in hand, Tamil Nadu suffered a collapse before eventually falling short in the end. With this win, Punjab will have 12 points and move to the second spot in the table. Tamil Nadu have just four points and one, lingering in the seventh position.
"It was a very interesting match, and it was important to keep our nerves under control. The boys looked very calm, and they bowled according to the plan. The way the boys defended the total was really good. The bowlers deserve credit, along with the captain," Amit Uniyal, coach of Punjab, told this daily. "Both Umesh Yadav and SS Bajwa bowled well, and Krish Bhagat bowled the final over well and also did a great job," he added.
For a major part of the match, things went as per plan for Tamil Nadu and they were on course for a win. At one point, they needed 38 runs from 36 balls with five wickets in hand. But from thereon, they kept losing wickets regularly.
B Sachin was the lone bright spot as he set the tone early on with a 42-ball 70. He took TN to 127/4 in 13.4 before getting out. N Jagadeesan (14 off 10) and C Andre Siddarth (28 off 22) could not convert the starts into big scores. Soon, Rithik Easwaran and R Rajkumar fell in quick succession and M Shahrukh Khan, who came in at No 7, got out for ten runs from 11 balls. With Bajwa removing Shahrukh and R Sai Kishore in the same over, TN lost the plot, falling short by five runs.
Earlier, after electing to bowl, Tamil Nadu reduced Punjab to 66/4 with M Siddharth (3/20) leading the way. Captain Ramandeep Singh (36 off 23), Sanvir Singh (34 n.o) and a late cameo from Sukhdeep Bajwa (20 n.o) helped Punjab to a post 165/7.
Uniyal said Sachin's wicket was the turning point of the match. "Yes, obviously, Shahrukh Khan's wicket was important but B Sachin was actually the main wicket for us. After that, they kept losing wickets. The pitch wasn't easy. It was a difficult wicket to bat on. If Sachin had batted for another couple of overs, things could have been very different,'' he added. Tamil Nadu will play against Bihar in the 5th round on November 22 at Holkar stadium, Indore.