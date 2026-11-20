CHENNAI: It was a case of so near yet so far for Tamil Nadu as they lost to Punjab by five runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Despite needing 24 runs in as many balls with four wickets in hand, Tamil Nadu suffered a collapse before eventually falling short in the end. With this win, Punjab will have 12 points and move to the second spot in the table. Tamil Nadu have just four points and one, lingering in the seventh position.

"It was a very interesting match, and it was important to keep our nerves under control. The boys looked very calm, and they bowled according to the plan. The way the boys defended the total was really good. The bowlers deserve credit, along with the captain," Amit Uniyal, coach of Punjab, told this daily. "Both Umesh Yadav and SS Bajwa bowled well, and Krish Bhagat bowled the final over well and also did a great job," he added.