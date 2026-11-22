CHENNAI: There is no one like Rishabh Pant in world cricket. A maverick in his own right, the keeper-batter can make jaws drop in awe or pull the hair out in frustration at the same time with his sui generis batting.

Ask Sunil Gavaskar. He was there on air, calling Pant's shot selection 'stupid, stupid, stupid' in Melbourne two years ago. He was there in Wellington on Sunday, watching nervously as Pant went for a six while batting on 99 in the first Test against New Zealand. The thing with Pant is that he makes it work more often than not. Sunday was one such day.