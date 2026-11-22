CHENNAI: There is no one like Rishabh Pant in world cricket. A maverick in his own right, the keeper-batter can make jaws drop in awe or pull the hair out in frustration at the same time with his sui generis batting.
Ask Sunil Gavaskar. He was there on air, calling Pant's shot selection 'stupid, stupid, stupid' in Melbourne two years ago. He was there in Wellington on Sunday, watching nervously as Pant went for a six while batting on 99 in the first Test against New Zealand. The thing with Pant is that he makes it work more often than not. Sunday was one such day.
The 29-year-old, having toyed with New Zealand bowlers all over Basin Reserve, hit a four from 95 to get to 99 before smashing a six to get his ninth Test hundred.
In the process, Pant, coming back from an injury lay-off, broke a slew of records, helping India post their highest total away from home (720/9 decl.). His 126 also meant Pant became the first Asian keeper to score centuries in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Pant's century was a statement of the package he has always been.
With New Zealand recovering to 119/2 at stumps on Day Four, it is now over to the Indian bowling attack to push for a victory on the final day. But on a pitch still decent for batting, the hosts may fancy their chances of saving the game