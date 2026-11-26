Green, while addressing the media at Chepauk on Thursday, said that cricket is the deep heartbeat of the bilateral relationship between Australia and India.

"40 years ago, I travelled across your country as a young man — a formative experience in my life's journey. I travelled by train and by bus. And on every train journey, there was one single reality, which is that as soon as I was identified as an Australian, we would have a conversation about cricket. It naturally binds Australians and Indians together. It makes us have a very easy conversation," he recalled.

"Since cricket is such a binding reality in our bilateral relationship, we should do more to make this a special week. Throughout the second week of December, we are staging G'day-Namaste. It will bring a showcase of Australia through Delhi, to Mumbai, climaxing right here in Chennai. And what better way to climax than a game of cricket — the first-ever game of Big Bash League cricket outside our shores," Green, standing alongside Consulate General Sila Zaki and TNCA president TJ Srinivasaraj, added.