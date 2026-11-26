CHENNAI: With the Big Bash League opener — to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12 — closing in, Philip Green OAM (High Commissioner of Australia to India) revealed the week-long itinerary of the G'day-Namaste festival set to run from December 5-12 across different cities in India.
The festival, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his visit there in July, will start in Delhi on December 5 before running simultaneously across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. The final act will be the BBL opener in Chennai on December 12.
Green, while addressing the media at Chepauk on Thursday, said that cricket is the deep heartbeat of the bilateral relationship between Australia and India.
"40 years ago, I travelled across your country as a young man — a formative experience in my life's journey. I travelled by train and by bus. And on every train journey, there was one single reality, which is that as soon as I was identified as an Australian, we would have a conversation about cricket. It naturally binds Australians and Indians together. It makes us have a very easy conversation," he recalled.
"Since cricket is such a binding reality in our bilateral relationship, we should do more to make this a special week. Throughout the second week of December, we are staging G'day-Namaste. It will bring a showcase of Australia through Delhi, to Mumbai, climaxing right here in Chennai. And what better way to climax than a game of cricket — the first-ever game of Big Bash League cricket outside our shores," Green, standing alongside Consulate General Sila Zaki and TNCA president TJ Srinivasaraj, added.