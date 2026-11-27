CHENNAI: Akash Deep, who took two wickets on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand, said that the visitors did well but could have done better. New Zealand finished the day on 246/5 after being reduced to 110/4.

"Overall, it's pretty good, but we could have done better. But I feel that it's okay," Akash said at the post-day press meet. "It was a bit fresh today, so it helped us a lot. But in the first session, there was a bit of moisture, so the ball wasn't coming out at pace. So the edges were not getting carried," he said.

Akash Deep, who gave India breakthroughs in the second session, said that they had to remain patient and focus on accuracy. "After lunch, we decided to put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience. So we did that, and we got three wickets," Akash said.