CHENNAI: Akash Deep, who took two wickets on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand, said that the visitors did well but could have done better. New Zealand finished the day on 246/5 after being reduced to 110/4.
"Overall, it's pretty good, but we could have done better. But I feel that it's okay," Akash said at the post-day press meet. "It was a bit fresh today, so it helped us a lot. But in the first session, there was a bit of moisture, so the ball wasn't coming out at pace. So the edges were not getting carried," he said.
Akash Deep, who gave India breakthroughs in the second session, said that they had to remain patient and focus on accuracy. "After lunch, we decided to put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience. So we did that, and we got three wickets," Akash said.
He acknowledged the challenges of bowling with the softer ball, but said the focus remains on staying in the contest, "As the ball gets older, it becomes easier for the batsman and tougher for us. We can't attack too much because we have to control the runs. We have to stay in the game. That's important in Test cricket," he said.
"Last match, the wicket was pretty green. After that, it became so flat. A fast bowler wonders how that can happen when the wicket is so green. This wicket might be better for a fast bowler. It will be helpful for him for a longer period of time," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)