Kishan guides India into gold medal match, to face Pakistan in final

CHENNAI: Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 46-ball 80 helped India beat Sri Lanka in the men' cricket semifinal match of the Asian Games and set up a gold medal clash against Pakistan on Thursday. In the process, the Hangzhou Asiad gold medallist also assured themselves of a medal. Pakistan had earlier beaten Bangladesh in the other semifinal to qualify for the gold medal match.

While India were always favourites, they lost four wickets in the first half of the innings, and it looked like they were in trouble. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma had gotten out early. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was brought in for the match and he was joined by skipper Shreyas Iyer. However, he got out for 38 from 21 balls and soon Iyer followed suit.

India, at one point, were reduced to 87/4 with Kishan and Axar Patel in the middle. With patience being the need of the hour, Kishan showed restraint as he tried to build a partnership with Axar. Together, they added 25 runs in 4.1 overs before Axar fell. Kishan, however, kept the innings going for India.