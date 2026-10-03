Raghuvanshi fights on after Madhava Prasad mammoth century for TN U23

CHENNAI: Riding on KTA Madhava Prasad's mammoth 174 runs (366b, 22x4) and Kiran Karthikeyan's valuable 73, Tamil Nadu U23 managed to bag a lead of 283 runs over Rest of India U-23 on the third day at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Saturday. TN U23 were all out for 462 in 136 overs. Rest of India were 195/2 in their second essay when stumps were drawn. RoI's Angkrish Raghuvanshi was batting on 88 runs.

Resuming from the overnight score 368/1, one expected the hosts to put up a score of 500-plus, but that was not to be. Tamil Nadu U23 lost nine wickets for the addition of just 94 runs. However, the morning of day belonged to Madhava Prasad and Kiran as the duo added 145 runs in 46.5 overs for the second wicket.

Madhava Prasad was disappointed to miss a good chance to get a double hundred. 'Disappointed to miss on getting a double ton. I think from the position that we came in to bat today we should have posted a lot of runs. We lost nine wickets in the first session, that is what it feels a bit hard," said Madhava Prasad after the day's play.