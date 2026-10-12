Kumar Kushagra to replace injured Pant in India A tour of New Zealand

With Rishabh Pant set to miss out the first two matches of the India A tour of New Zealand, Jharkhand keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra will replace the senior star, the BCCI announced on Monday.

Pant, who was leading the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup, sustained a left-side strain and has been ruled out of the first two matches. His fitness for the tour was subject to fitness but it remains to be seen how soon he gets back on the field.

As things stand, he is under the care of the BCCI medical team and is recovering well. A decision on his availability for the third match will be taken at a later stage, the BCCI said in a statement. Pant's injury appears to be more serious than it initially seemed.