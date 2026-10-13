BCCI's meeting with IPL stakeholders postponed from Thursday

CHENNAI: The meeting between Indian cricket board and Indian Premier League stakeholders that was scheduled to happen on Thursday was postponed, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had called for a meeting with the IPL stakeholders to discuss the issues and way forward ahead of the season. However, the meeting, as things stand, has been postponed indefinitely.

The postponement comes as BCCI officials are required to attend a felicitation ceremony for the Indian men's and women's teams by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 15, following their gold-medal-winning performances at the recently concluded Asian Games.

"... the meeting with the IPL Franchise Owners, CEOs, IPL Hosting State Associations and Broadcasters, scheduled to be held on October 15, 2026, in Mumbai, has been postponed," Saikia said in a BCCI statement.