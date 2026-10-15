Punam Raut announces her retirement from international cricket

CHENNAI: Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Out-of-favour Indian women's cricket team top-order batter Punam Raut on Thursday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

Veteran batter Punam Raut has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. The 37-year-old has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India between 2009 and 2021. "After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game," Raut said in a post on her Instagram page.

"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude. Wearing the India jersey was a dream that became a reality, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support I received."

Raut also credited her domestic team for shaping her career. "My sincere thanks to the Mumbai Cricket Association for believing in me during my formative years. The opportunities and guidance I received there laid the foundation of my cricketing journey," Raut said.

Raut scored 264 runs in four Tests at an average of 44 with one century. She scored 2,299 runs in 73 ODIs with three centuries and 15 half-centuries at an average of 34.83. The right-handed batter also made 719 runs in 35 T20Is at a strike rate of 92.17 with four half-centuries. She and Deepti Sharma (188) stitched the highest opening partnership of 320 runs in women's ODIs in a match against Ireland in Women's Quadrangular Series in South Africa in May 2017. Raut had to retire hurt after making 109 off 116 balls with 11 fours.