Pleased with ticket sales, CA leaving no stone unturned in build up to BBL opener at Chepauk

Though it is a one-off match, CA and BBL have not ruled out hosting matches in India during upcoming seasons, in both BBL and WBBL. The first priority, at the moment, is to execute the plan to perfection and take it from there. "Getting this year's BBL game executed successfully is clearly our priority and where we're putting all our effort. We do believe in the WBBL and it is, in our view, the best cricket league for women in the world. We would be open to, in the future, the possibility of bringing a WBBL game to different parts of the world.

"Right now, our seasons don't align in the context of doubleheaders and that's probably not on the cards. But certainly, we also know through the WPL how popular our women's players are in India and clearly, how good they are. So I'd never say never on that. It's not on our radar right now," said Dobson.

One of the potential issues on the radar for CA and the organisers is the weather forecast. The northeast monsoon is already upon the city and is expected to receive rainfall in December as well. Dobson, however, reiterated that BBL is leaving no stone unturned to ensure play on December 12. The match is scheduled to be played at 2.40PM IST, but organisers are keeping an open mind on extending the timing if needed. "We're really committed to getting a game played and we think there's some ways we can do that, albeit not with a reserve day given the nature of the BBL. A bit like the IPL where the show rolls on pretty quick to the next stop. We don't have scope for a reserve day but we're doing everything we can to make sure we get a game in for sure. We have a nominated finish time to the game. We're looking at whether we can extend that and how we would do that in a way that's fair and transparent to the players and predictable to our broadcasters. But the afternoon game does give us the scope to add some more length to the playing time if needed," Dobson said.