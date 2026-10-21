Ranji Trophy: Tanay shines with another six-fer in big win for Hyderabad

CHENNAI: A six-wicket haul last week. A six-wicket haul this week. Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan is purring as Hyderabad, led by Mohammed Siraj, defeated Andhra by 267 runs on Day 4 of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match on Wednesday.

In Mulapadu, the visitors made the most of a sporting wicket to win their second match of the season. After setting a target of 398, the visitors, led by the spin duo of Tanay Thyagarajan (6/35) and Aniketh Reddy (3/57), bowled out the hosts for 130. Hyderabad sit on top of Group B with 13 points.

In a match dictated by spin, Thyagarajan was the most influential. His 11-wicket match haul (11/98) and a fighting 53 in Hyderabad’s second essay helped them to a resounding victory. As of Wednesday noon, he was sitting on top of the wicket takers table with 20, averaging 9.35.

He felt that the good start on Day 2 set the tone for Hyderabad’s big win. After folding for 275 in the first innings, the visitors fought back by toppling Andhra out for 184. “I think Mohammed Siraj getting the second wicket was key,” Thyagarajan told this daily. “We were creating situations where the opposition batters were constantly under pressure. I feel we were setting the right fields because there were moments in the game where the wicket flattened and it got low and creating a wicket might have been a little difficult. When we were batting, I felt we were making the right decisions, leaving the right balls. So, I think because we had our fields right, it made a big difference,” he added.