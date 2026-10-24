India A off to horror start, all out for 113 against New Zealand A

A full-strength India A team, featuring six Test regulars, had the worst start possible to the tour as they were bundled out for 113 against New Zealand A in the first of the three unofficial Test matches in Lincoln on Saturday. In response, New Zealand A were 135/3 at stumps on Day 1.

On a green top wicket at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Indian batters found the going extremely tough against an unheralded New Zealand seam bowling attack. The right-arm seamer Simon Keene caused the maximum damage to the visitors, returning 11.3-4-24-5 while dismissing B Sai Sudharsan for a 13-ball duck, and Dhruv Jurel for one. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (17 off 45 balls) fell once again after getting a start, edging one behind to the first slip off Zak Gibson (3/29) while his opening partner KL Rahul could not open his account, nicking a Fraser Sheat delivery behind to the wicketkeeper.

At No. 3, Devdutt Padikkal was the most successful among the specialist batters as he batted well for 32 off 77 balls, spending nearly two hours in the middle while hitting five boundaries. There were as many as five ducks in the Indian innings, two from specialist batters and three from their tail-enders. India's first-innings total of 113 was bolstered to a large extent by Vidarbha batter Yash Rathod's 44 not out at No. 6, an innings in which he used the long handle to a good effect.