Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 fuels India's four-wicket win against New-Zealand in 2nd T20I

CHRISTCHURCH: Tilak Varma smacked 51 not out as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.

Chasing 180, India slipped to 112 for six in the 15th over but Tilak turned the tables on New Zealand, scoring 51 not out off 26 balls with six fours and a six.

Nitish Kumar Reddy made a valuable 26 not out and hit the winning runs.

Mitchell Santner took 4/21 for the Kiwis.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh (2/33) took two wickets but Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (56) powered New Zealand to 180/5.

Brief scores: New Zealand 180/5 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 70, Bevon Jacobs 58; Arshdeep Singh 2/33) lost to India 181/6 in 19.5 overs (Tilak Varma 51 not out, Naman Dhir 31, Nitish Kumar Reddy 26 not out; Mitchell Santner 4/21)) by 4 wickets.