Ranji Trophy: Sarwate helps Kerala pull things back against Bengal

CHENNAI: On a day of delayed start, where only 50 overs of play was possible in Mangalapuram, hosts Kerala managed to keep Bengal to 172/6 in 50 overs in a Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match on Monday. Ankur Paul was the top-scorer for Bengal with 66 off 80 balls while Aditya Sarwate (3/38) helped Kerala bounce back in the second half of the day.

Head coach Swapnil Asnodkar was happy with the way things went after Kerala opted to bowl first, but felt the hosts could have used the new ball better. "I'm happy, but then, we could have done better. We didn't utilize the new ball in the best way. I think we could have been more ruthless bowling to those areas because there was some assistance in the wicket. But then the boys bounced back really well at the end of the day, getting them six down," Asnodkar told this daily.

With the pitch remaining under covers on Sunday due to rain, Kerala wanted to make the most of the conditions and use the moisture in the surface. However, despite MD Nidheesh removing Abhimanyu Easwaran early, they let Bengal build partnerships. Ankur helped them revive with Sudip Kumar Gharami (36) before the latter took the team forward with Shahbaz Ahmed (35 batting). Sarwate broke the partnership to pull things back for Kerala. "We didn't bowl up to the mark, what we are capable of. But then, that's how the game goes. At times things don't go in line with what you aim for. But overall it was good. Sarwate bowled a good spell, created a lot of pressure, got a lot of dot balls and that's why we got those two back-to-back wickets," said the head coach.

Having taken over ahead of the season, Asnodkar has been enjoying the responsibilities as he continues to create an environment where players could thrive. "It's nice to be the head coach for this team. They have wonderful players. It's really nice to understand them, and we're taking one step at a time," he said. "It's all about man management and trying to keep them happy and get the best out of them. I like to make the atmosphere really good. Unless and until I win the trust of the players, it won't be easy for me to work.