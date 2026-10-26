Ranji Trophy: Sonu Yadav shines as TN keep Railways to 184

CHENNAI: It was a mixed day for Tamil Nadu as they let Railways recover from 82/7 to post 184 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match here in Chennai. In reply, they were 71/3 at stumps on Monday. Tamil Nadu trail by 113 runs. Zubair Khan, who made 75, was the best batter for Railways as he notched up his fourth first-class fifty.

Initially, things went as per plan for Tamil Nadu as they made best use of the overcast conditions to put Railways in a spot of bother at 18/4 with Sonu Yadav picking the first three wickets after opting to bowl. Sonu bowled wicket-to-wicket and with subtle movement tested the technique of the Railways batters. First, he induced an edge off Sahab Yuvaraj before B Indrajith took the catch in the slips. Then, he hurled a quicker one to trap Mohammed Saif on the pads. Soon, Sai Kishore brought himself into the attack and struck in his very first over, reducing Railways to 18/4.

While TN bowlers kept pegging away with wickets in regular intervals, the last wicket pair of Zubair and Himanshu Sangwan added 61 runs in 12.1 overs to frustrate the hosts.

Zubair put the long handle to effective use. He struck Sonu Yadav for two fours and a huge six in a single over as he crossed his fifty. "Our plan was to get off to a good start with the bat, but unfortunately, we lost wickets quickly, and some of our batters gave their wickets away through their own mistakes. But my plan was to stay at the crease and not make mistakes myself. If a good ball gets you out, that's understandable, but we shouldn't get out by making our own mistakes. We tried to execute that plan, and it worked to some extent,'' Zubair said after the day's play.