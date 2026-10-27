Ranji Trophy: Rohan rises to occasion for Karnataka

MYSURU: Rohan Patil, Karun Nair and KV Aneesh struck timely but contrasting half-centuries on Day Two of Karnataka's Ranji Trophy encounter against Tripura on Tuesday. For a period of time across the first two sessions, the hosts' batting mirrored life at the University of Mysore campus, the venue: slow, unhurried and genteel.

The ball was seldom treated with disdain, and the batters eschewed multiple opportunities to take the aerial route. After picking up only two points in as many matches — coach R Vinay Kumar had called this a 'must-win game' at the end of Day One — there was renewed focus on giving themselves the best chance of an outright win to get their campaign back on track.

That's why their approach resembled 'bat once, bat big'. Even though they lost more wickets than they would have wanted at close of play — they were 297/7 when stumps were drawn on a day filled with azure skies — they have put themselves in position to walk away with full points.

Patil epitomised this approach as he mixed caution with some proactive decision-making before he was dismissed for a 130-ball 72 (9x4). While he was watchful in the first hour — he showed a good understanding of where his off-stump was -- he opened up the off-side with some punchy cuts when the bowlers erred in length.

It was just the start they had needed after losing Mayank Agarwal late on Monday as well as V Vyshak, the nightwatchman, early on Tuesday. At a time when the state team had lost three run-machines — KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and R Smaran — to India A duties for the majority of this campaign, they needed somebody else to step up, and the 25-year-old admirably did what was required of him.