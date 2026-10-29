India vs New Zealand: With eye on big picture, Gambhir's men seek momentum

CHENNAI: The T20I series is already in the bag. There are two more matches to go, including the fourth one against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday, but the Indian camp has their eye on the big picture with the ODI regulars including captain Shubman Gill joining the nets on Wednesday.

Gill and KL Rahul, who was already in New Zealand with the India A team, have arrived in Auckland where the first ODI is set to be played next week and hit the strides with the T20I team in the nets. Rahul had a disappointing outing with the India A team while Gill is coming on the back of a Ranji Trophy fixture with Punjab in the second round. And it seemed like head coach Gautam Gambhir worked closely along with Rahul and Gill.

After all, they know what is at stake. The T20I series though important at the international level, in terms of context, the ODIs and Tests that follow hold more significance. And both Rahul and Gill will have a significant role to play there. So much so that there are plans in place for the two multi-format players to leave the ODI squad after the third game and prepare for the two Test matches.

Though that is at least a couple of weeks away, one of the beneficiaries of the planning in place is T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma. The Hyderabad batter has grown leaps and bounds in the last few months especially since he got the leadership role within the set up. And Tilak has repaid the faith of the coach and selectors too by stepping up big time in the role of a finisher.