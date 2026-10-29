India vs New Zealand: With eye on big picture, Gambhir's men seek momentum

CHENNAI: The T20I series is already in the bag. There are two more matches to go, including the fourth one against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday, but the Indian camp has their eye on the big picture with the ODI regulars including captain Shubman Gill joining the nets on Wednesday.
Gill and KL Rahul, who was already in New Zealand with the India A team, have arrived in Auckland where the first ODI is set to be played next week and hit the strides with the T20I team in the nets. Rahul had a disappointing outing with the India A team while Gill is coming on the back of a Ranji Trophy fixture with Punjab in the second round. And it seemed like head coach Gautam Gambhir worked closely along with Rahul and Gill.
After all, they know what is at stake. The T20I series though important at the international level, in terms of context, the ODIs and Tests that follow hold more significance. And both Rahul and Gill will have a significant role to play there. So much so that there are plans in place for the two multi-format players to leave the ODI squad after the third game and prepare for the two Test matches.
Though that is at least a couple of weeks away, one of the beneficiaries of the planning in place is T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma. The Hyderabad batter has grown leaps and bounds in the last few months especially since he got the leadership role within the set up. And Tilak has repaid the faith of the coach and selectors too by stepping up big time in the role of a finisher.
Now, he would be a part of the ODI set up too when the Test regulars leave the squad to prepare for the red-ball matches. After all, the messaging from the coach has been clear about the planning and standards that need to be met. "Gautam sir (head coach Gautam Gambhir) made it clear in team meetings that this is a long tour and the standard we set as a T20 side will provide momentum for the ODI and Test squads," Tilak said ahead of the fourth T20I.
While there was no doubts on Tilak's ability and range as a batter, what seems to have pleased the team management is how he has taken to pressure down the order especially after batting in top three most of his career. And the move came with a mindset change for Tilak. "I already had the power game; I have scored runs at number three as well. Now, batting at number five or six, I think about going for a boundary off the very first ball only if it's there to be hit," he explained. "Otherwise, I focus on taking the game deep. I take a bit more time. Initially, I focus on singles and doubles, finding gaps for fours or two runs," he added.
The vice-captain has his eyes on a clean sweep even as India would look to experiment in their bowling department. "We are thinking this is a great opportunity to achieve a clean sweep. The next goal is to win the upcoming match and give the Indian crowd a great chance to witness a 5-0 series win."
The first stop would be to beat New Zealand in Auckland and take a 4-0 lead.