Ranji Trophy: Karnataka secure first win of the season

It prompted an outpouring of relief through the home team. Manvanth Kumar got in on the act as well to nip the fightback. The pacers drew first blood for them before Shreyas Gopal picked up another fifer at this level to signal the end of the game. In the record books, it will say that Karnataka beat their opponents by an innings and 116 runs, dominating by any metric. But Kumar saw plenty of scope for improvement.

While the coach was happy with the win — "my first win also as a coach" — he was cognizant of the fact that they did struggle at times. "We could have done much better as a team," he said after the match. " The kind of standard we have as a Karnataka team, I think much better performance is expected from the players."

He was also slightly critical of the batting unit. "Felt like the batting was a bit defensive. We could have been a bit more attacking and put more pressure. They could have definitely played a bit more freely." However, he did qualify those comments by citing that the surface was hard for stroke-making. “But when I spoke to the batters, they said the pitch was not that easy. It was keeping low. With smaller teams like this (Tripura), they know their business and stick to the basics. That is why the batters felt it was not that easy to score runs,” Vinay said. “However, we can’t give that kind of excuse. We could have been a bit more aggressive, especially because we hadn’t won our previous two games."