Skipper Jurel's 99*, Padikkal's 80 carry India A to 291/7

CHRISTCHURCH: Skipper Dhruv Jurel made a solid unbeaten 99 after Devdutt Padikkal's breezy 80 as India A recovered well to score a strong 291 for seven against New Zealand A on the opening day of the four-day match here on Saturday.

Jurel (99 batting, 155b) and Akash Deep (25 batting) were at the crease at close. The eighth-wicket pair has so far added 69 runs in 18.4 overs to keep the visitors afloat. At lunch, India were comfortably placed at 87 for one despite the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who trapped leg before by pacer Fraser Sheat in the fourth ball of the first over.

But India lost Sai Sudharsan (41) in the first over after lunch as the left-hander punched an away going delivery from pacer Jarrod McKay to get caught by stumper Mitchell Hay. But Padikkal continued unfazed, bringing up a sturdy fifty in 101 balls with a boundary through the point off McKay.

India were 131 for two at this stage, but the Kiwis rattled them with three wickets in the span of seven runs. First to depart was Yash Rathod (13). The left-hander feathered a lovely out-swinger from pacer Brett Randell to stumper Hay, and Padikkal followed him soon.