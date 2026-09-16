Amol relishes Asian Games challenge as India women look to repeat gold performance

CHENNAI: Days after winning the Women's T20 Asia Cup and returning home without the trophy, India women are gearing up for the continental challenge at the Asian Games in Japan. Having landed in Japan, head coach Amol Muzumdar reiterated that India women will relish the challenge of the multi-discipline event.

"The team is looking forward to the Asian Games and enjoying the environment of the multi-sport event," Muzumdar said after arriving in Japan with members of his support staff on an early morning flight.

A few members of the squad travelled with the coaching staff, while the rest were scheduled to arrive later in the day, with pacer Kranti Gaud and spinner NR Sree Charani among those to land with the coaching staff.

The Mumbaikar said that sharing time and experience with athletes from other sports at the Games Village is something the cricketers are looking forward to. "The environment of a multi-sport event is something the team is looking forward to. We want the players to enjoy that experience as well," he said, adding that the team had no issues with the accommodation.