Women's Premier League 2027 to be played from January 14 till February 7

CHENNAI: The upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League will be played from January 14 to February 7. The mini auction ahead of the tournament will be held on October 28 in Kochi.

"As the biggest T20 league in women's cricket, the TATA WPL has established itself as a significant platform for the growth of the sport, bringing together leading players from India and around the world while creating opportunities for emerging talent to perform at the highest level," said the BCCI in a statement.

The tournament will end a week before the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 Champions Trophy, to be played in Mumbai and Vadodara. As far as retentions go, the five franchises have till September 28 to finalise their squads. "The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season," the BCCI added.