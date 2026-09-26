2027 will be my last World Cup for India: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli reiterated he will want to leave it all out there in the next year's ODI World Cup which will also be his last global event for India.

The former captain plays just the one format and has been in an incredible form, averaging 76 since the Champions Trophy. He had been a part of the 2011 World Cup winning side but has missed out on the trophy since, the latest being the final in 2023. Now, speaking to JioStar ahead of the West Indies series, Kohli said that it will be the last World Cup he is going to play for India. "That is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready," he asserted.

Kohli, who will turn 38 in November, said the intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. "Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you," he explained.