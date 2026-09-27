India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill smash tons to guide hosts home

ENJOY the ride while it lasts. It has been the theme for the last 12 months when it comes to watching Virat Kohli in ODIs. Sunday was no different as the 37-year-old, active in just the one format he was born to play and still rules — smashed his 55th ODI ton (86th in international cricket) helping India complete a breezy chase against West Indies and take a 1-0 lead here.

Kohli's century was the third on the day after Shubman Gill (110) and Justin Greaves (101), but it will be remain the much revered one. And with good reason. Kohli hit six fours and as many sixes to get to the milestone in 74 balls and in the process, crossed the 15,000-mark in ODI cricket. Much like the fans who filled the Greenfield Stadium, Kohli too is enjoying the ride himself as he acknowledged the applause and the milestone.

"My focus has never been on these milestones. It's been about focusing on situations, doing the job for the team. Obviously I feel very grateful and blessed for having played so long. Keeping my head down... So many people want to be here, we are blessed to be here," Kohli said after the match.