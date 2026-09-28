RCB release Grace Harris ahead of WPL auction, UP Warriorz let go of nine players

CHENNAI: With the retention deadline coming to an end, defending champs Royal Challengers Bengaluru have released Grace Harris ahead of the 2027 WPL auction in Kochi on October 28. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have released the young Tamil Nadu keeper-batter G Kamalini among others.

Australian star all-rounder Elysse Perry, who was not part of RCB's triumphant campaign in 2026, has made herself available for the next edition beginning on January 14. RCB released four players in total including Harris, D Hemalatha, Gautami Naik and Linsey Smith.

"A total of 27 slots, including 7 overseas slots remain available ahead of the auction," said the BCCI in a release.

UP Warriorz will go into the auction with a maximum purse of `3.65 crore, having released the most number of players — 9. The released players include Kiran Navgire, Deandra Dottin and Shweta Sehrawat.

Delhi Capitals, who have lost all the four finals of WPL, released Australian leg spinner Alana King among six players. The others who were let go include Sneh Rana and Lizelle Lee.