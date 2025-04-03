Tech Panda and Kenzani's new banger ‘Ek Tara’ is a dancefloor dynamite

Telling us about the production, Kenzani says, “We quite enjoyed the instrumental journey which featured the use of our synthesizers such as the Moog Sub 37, MIDI keyboards as well digital VSTs. Once the instrumental was completed, we played it out to Kanwar in the recording studio and voila! She instantly felt it and started singing her heart out on top of the track. Within a week from that day, the song was finalised.”



The duo is always “rethinking” their approach to music production and looking to create soundscapes that audiences feel connected to. For this, they have been recently experimenting with Afro-tech. It’s a subgenre that emerged in the 2010s when music producers and DJs fused traditional African rhythms with pulsating electronic music featuring layered basslines, drums, synths and lead. It gained popularity as a dance-music style played in clubs and music festivals. The duo used hints of this genre in past songs like ‘Heer’ and ‘Sada’. However, ‘Ek Tara’ is their first song that distinctly shows tapping on this genre.

“I think the rise of Indian Electronica and currently Afro-tech points to the trend that the audiences want to hear sounds that feel more rooted and nostalgic, and we are just trying to do our best in the ever-evolving music scene. With this song, we have added our unique Indian flavour to the genre, giving it a standout style and room to grow. We strategically added these influences because we want to specifically create something that has the potential to grow globally,” says Tech Panda.