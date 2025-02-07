Arvind Kejriwal accuses ECI of not uploading booth-wise data of Delhi Assembly constituencies

The party has also launched a website, transparentelections.in, where they have claimed to have uploaded copies of Form 17C provided to AAP for every assembly constituency.

"Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - http://transparentelections.in where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth," Kejriwal's post read.

The AAP chief also claims that they will be presenting the data of every assembly constituency and every polling booth which was set up in the national capital during the February 5 election, and criticising the ECI for not doing the same "in the interest of transparency."

"Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information. This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it," the post added.

Earlier, on Thursday, the AAP national convenor, and candidate for New Delhi Assembly constituency alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach the candidates of AAP, offering them Rs 15 crore each. BJP has vehemently denied the allegations.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," he added.