A tribute to an artist and a grandmother

How to pay tribute to someone whom you have loved from the core of your heart? For curator Chandni Gulati Aggarwal, the answer lay in putting together an exhibition called ‘Live In Splendour’—it was on view at New Delhi’s Visual Arts Gallery, IHC, from June 20-23—that brought together more than 25 artists and showcased their diverse artworks.

This offered her the opportunity to remember her grandmother, the late Neelam Gulati, who was an art enthusiast. In her words, “She loved painting and drawing from a very young age, and her talent was recognised early on — she won the prestigious Shankar’s International Art Competition for 11 consecutive years. That’s no small feat. Art wasn’t just a hobby for her; it was an instinct, a way of observing and expressing the world. Though she didn’t pursue it professionally, her artistic sensibility shaped her life — and mine.” Aggarwal, hence, decided to curate an exhibition to pay tribute as well as to celebrate the creative spirit of her grandmother.

Celebration of individuality

The exhibition did not focus on any particular theme. Instead, it focussed on bringing out the best in each artist. “The idea was to create a platform that would celebrate diversity in expression — whether it’s abstract, figurative, minimal, or maximal. What tied it all together is the energy, the craftsmanship, and the honesty behind each work. It’s a celebration of artistic individuality, and a reminder that art doesn’t always need to fit into a box to speak volumes,” says the curator.

The artworks

As more than 25 artists showcased their creations, Aggarwal spoke about some of the artworks that impressed her. “Nisha Verma’s 'Blooming Welcome’ is a vibrant, immersive celebration of nature, gesture, and emotional connection. Against a rich, leafy backdrop, the artwork blends botanical realism with symbolic serenity. It invites viewers to reflect on the power of gentle greetings, not just as social acts, but soulful offerings of peace and unity.”

She also emphasised two other artworks that also touched her heart. “In ‘The Bronx Tales,' Satvir Rana presented a heartfelt narrative that bridged memory, gratitude, and human resilience. Though visually abstract, the painting carries an emotional clarity, evoking the artist’s own reflections on lived experience, familial history, and the quiet strength found in everyday survival. Kamakshi Arora’s ‘The Unseen Thorns’ was a compelling monochromatic work that unpacks the tension between outer grace and inner struggle. Executed in charcoal and graphite, the artwork subtly exposed the emotional ‘thorns’ that exist beneath life’s surface beauty,” she says.