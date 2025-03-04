Krishna’s metamorphosis

A take on mythology

Anand has always treated women as central figures in her films. For instance, in Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye (2009), a lonely housewife who gives up her career for household duties starts seeing a man in her dreams after being cheated by her husband. In Kajarya (2013), two women, one an alleged killer and the other one a journalist, face-off. From the pragmatic world of ‘women's issues’, Anand steps into the world of mythology by imagining Krishna as a woman.

What was the reason behind this remagining? “I grew up listening to mythical stories. I have contributed as a writer to Malashri Lal and Namita Gokhale’s anthologies, like Finding Radha: The Quest for Love and In Search of Sita. I also made a documentary on Sita (Laying Janaki to Rest, 2007) by redefining her story in the present-day world. Hence, the world of mythology never felt a distant reality,” she says.

In Anand’s book, Krishna, as a woman, fights the evils of greed and power and evolves into an extremely strong persona. In a world where the celebrated mythological characters of bravery are all men, Anand’s Krishna becomes an exception. “Everything of our existence is a story told in different forms. The inherently strong nature of women is watered down and told using just one lens. Sita was abducted because of the war between Rama and Ravana. It feels that women do not exist by themselves if not in relation to men. If you look closely, they did, and there is much more beyond the watered-down versions,” she adds.