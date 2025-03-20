Bite-sized love through generations

Over the past few months, I've had the opportunity to work closely with a group of young adults, all of whom belong to the much-discussed Gen Z, born between 1998 and 2012. This generation is a fascinating blend of traits, challenges, and potentials. They are known for their sharp social awareness, unparalleled digital fluency, and an undeniable influence on today’s culture, trends, and consumer behaviors. Yet, despite their digital omnipresence and cultural sway, I recently came across an article in a globally respected publication that caught me by surprise. It highlighted a rather paradoxical phenomenon: these young people, seemingly always connected through technology and social media, are also among the loneliest generation.

Intrigued by this contradiction, I decided to delve deeper and began conversations with the Gen Z members around me, particularly focusing on their experiences in the world of relationships. To my surprise, when I took a glimpse into their dating lives through their profiles on various apps, I encountered a curious trend that, in a way, reassured me. Their profiles weren’t simply listing interests or hobbies—they were, in many cases, a fervent celebration of their love for food. And not just casually mentioning it, but almost as a declaration of identity. The more I explored, the more I realized that, despite all the complexities of modern life, food remains a universal connector, one that transcends generations.

“For me, in a world where there’s a new language or expression for every little thing every time you wake up, food is a timeless language of connection that doesn’t need effort or translation”, shares 28 year old Tashi Ghosh, a resident of Gurugram.

This revelation brought to mind my own experiences. Back in the day, when my now-husband and I were still dating, we would spend hours strolling through the bustling streets of Mumbai, searching for the coziest spots to grab a bite. One of our favourite haunts was Café Samovar, located in the Jehangir Art Gallery. This charming café, which closed its doors in 2015, was a piece of Bombay’s legacy. In the early '70s, it was the go-to spot for emerging visual artists. I fondly remember its presence in the classic film Chhoti Si Baat, where the characters, played by Amol Palekar and Vidya Sinha, shared spring rolls and sweet-corn soup, their relationship unfolding over quiet conversations and shared meals. The scene left such an impression on me that I made it a point to visit the café many times in later years for a cup of coffee and a plate of kathi rolls.

Similarly, the iconic Chashme Baddoor—a film by Sai Paranjape—tells the story of two lovers, played by Farooq Shaikh and Deepti Naval, who bond over coffee and tutti-frutti ice cream at Delhi's Talkatora Garden Café. This charming open-air café became a part of the cultural fabric of Delhi as it hosted many intimate, thoughtful conversations between the characters. Even in more recent films, food remains a central theme in romantic moments. Take, for instance, Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Rockstar, who, in his moment of confusion, turns to his college canteen manager for advice over a plate of samosas and chutney. The canteen, located at Delhi University’s Hindu College, has been immortalised through its multiple appearances on screen.

As a student in Delhi, I too have spent my fair share of time in cafés and food stalls that became the backdrop to budding relationships. Triveni Café, Coffee House in Connaught Place, and the famous Sikkim stall in Dilli Haat all provided the perfect settings for informal dates. And of course, the iconic canteen at Delhi School of Economics offered the same casual ambiance for countless conversations. Although many of those youthful infatuations didn’t evolve into long-lasting relationships, the flavours of those places, and the memories of simpler times, still linger in my mind.

Today, though the times have changed and technology has transformed how we meet and communicate, the act of bonding over food remains timeless. It continues to serve as one of the best icebreakers between two people, offering both comfort and connection. It’s fascinating how something so simple, yet so deeply human, has remained unchanged across generations. Whether it's over spring rolls in a Mumbai café, ice cream in a Delhi garden, or samosas in a college canteen, food has always been a means of building connection, one bite at a time. And in that, we are all the same.