Glowing Skin Secrets revealed

FOR OILY SKIN

Wipe your skin with the following ingredients several times a day to reduce surface oiliness. Take 100 ml of rose water and two teaspoons of powdered camphor. Dilute this in the rose water and store in a bottle in the fridge. Use it to wipe your skin. Apply a daily face pack consisting of two teaspoon fuller’s earth, one teaspoon camphor powder, one teaspoon sandalwood powder, and one teaspoon mint powder. Mix with cold water and apply on the face and neck for five minutes and wash off with fridge water for clean skin.

FOR DRY SKIN

Wipe your skin with a cotton pad dipped in a mixture of rose water and cold milk. Apply a cleansing pack consisting of one teaspoon milk powder, one teaspoon almond powder and one teaspoon china clay. Mix the ingredients with full cream milk to form a smooth paste and apply on the face and neck. Wash off by scrubbing gently in a rotating manner.

FOR COMBINATION SKIN

Wipe the face with cold rose water. Apply a natural pack on the T-zone consisting of one teaspoon of fuller’s earth, and a pinch of camphor powder. Mix with water. Smear powdered milk mixed with rice water on the rest of the areas. Leave this on for five minutes and wash off. If you follow this cleansing routine daily, you will feel a marked difference on your skin and a boosted selfconfidence, as looking good also means feeling good. Along with this, try and drink at least 10-15 glasses of water daily. You’ll not only be flushing out the toxins but also achieving a clearer complexion. If your meals are always rushed, erratic, and eaten at odd hours, keep a supply of apples, pears, oranges, sprouted lentils, and carrots handy to munch on. It will not only keep your energy levels higher but also reduce the chances of acidity and heartburn. Avoid heavy gravy and fried foods at lunch. They tend to make you feel sluggish and do nothing for your skin. By following these five minutes of easy tips every day, you’ll start to look and feel better naturally.