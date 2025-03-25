Aulerth and designer Suneet Varma collaborate for a conscious jewellery collection

India’s future seems quite sparkling as its jewellery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1per centrcent from 2023 to 2030. Among one of the top jewellery trends driving its growth is sustainability. Indian buyers are looking for lightweight, minimalist and eco-friendly jewellery that can be worn on multiple occasions. As a result, many brands are experimenting with conscious jewellery by using recycled metals like brass and gold, upcycling aluminium from scraps, crafting pieces from reclaimed teakwood, using lab-grown and ethically-mined gemstones, and replacing animal-based leather for cork leather and other alternatives to reduce the carbon footprint. Adding opulence to the concept of sustainable jewellery, conscious and couture-inspired jewellery brand Aulerth has unveiled its latest collection ‘Mehr’ in collaboration with Delhi designer Suneet Varma. It captures the idea of self-love reflected in its title which means ‘kindness’ in Urdu, ‘loving’ in Persian, and ‘blessing’ in Punjabi. “The collection carries the message of ‘self-love, selflessly’ by celebrating the inner radiance that resides in us, which reminds us that we are enough for ourselves. But, also with a deeper understanding that it’s the same radiance in others as well, and we are no different from others in an absolute sense; and hence ‘self-love’ is endured in a very selfless way,” says Vivek Ramabhadran, founder and CEO of Aulerth.
The collection features Mughal miniature art-inspired pieces like a peacock ring, dainty studs, chandbaalis, pendants, danglers, hair jewellery, necklaces, and chokers made with recycled brass in 22 karat gold. They’re studded with a combination of hand cut manmade semi-precious stones, like kundan and zirconia that add a regal touch. “From the initial spark of inspiration drawn from the Taj Mahal’s timeless beauty to the countless hours of sampling and refinement, this collection has been a deeply personal journey. We poured our hearts into blending Mughal grandeur with the exquisite artistry of Indian craftsmanship, using Aulerth’s sustainable approach with reclaimed metals and semi-precious gemstones,” says Varma on the inspiration adding, “The collection is adorned with dawnlike pearls and paradise-green aquamarines. The aquamarine-hued stones, in particular, were chosen for their captivating beauty against the skin. Reimagined kundan work elevates these designs to miniature works of art. Two of my favourite pieces from this collection are the Peacock Ring and the Pearl Necklace.”
The collection is deeply rooted in sustainability to minimise environmental impact. From a handcuff that avoids the generation of approximately 53, 280 kgs of toxic waste and 912 kgs of CO2 emissions that mining gold for the jewel could have caused to a kundan necklace that avoids 1,39,860 kgs of toxic waste and more than 2000 kgs of CO2 emissions, each product tells the story of sustainability. “By using reclaimed metals, we ensure that every creation is not only exquisite in design but also environmentally responsible. This mindful way of creating jewellery significantly reduces our ecological footprint, helping conserve natural resources and promote circularity within the industry,” adds Ramabhadran.