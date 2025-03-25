Aulerth and designer Suneet Varma collaborate for a conscious jewellery collection

India’s future seems quite sparkling as its jewellery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1per centrcent from 2023 to 2030. Among one of the top jewellery trends driving its growth is sustainability. Indian buyers are looking for lightweight, minimalist and eco-friendly jewellery that can be worn on multiple occasions. As a result, many brands are experimenting with conscious jewellery by using recycled metals like brass and gold, upcycling aluminium from scraps, crafting pieces from reclaimed teakwood, using lab-grown and ethically-mined gemstones, and replacing animal-based leather for cork leather and other alternatives to reduce the carbon footprint. Adding opulence to the concept of sustainable jewellery, conscious and couture-inspired jewellery brand Aulerth has unveiled its latest collection ‘Mehr’ in collaboration with Delhi designer Suneet Varma. It captures the idea of self-love reflected in its title which means ‘kindness’ in Urdu, ‘loving’ in Persian, and ‘blessing’ in Punjabi. “The collection carries the message of ‘self-love, selflessly’ by celebrating the inner radiance that resides in us, which reminds us that we are enough for ourselves. But, also with a deeper understanding that it’s the same radiance in others as well, and we are no different from others in an absolute sense; and hence ‘self-love’ is endured in a very selfless way,” says Vivek Ramabhadran, founder and CEO of Aulerth.