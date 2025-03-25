From James Bond’s charm to Madhubala’s grace, the ‘Bond To Bachchan’ exhibit paid homage to the icons

Film icons shine

On view were Shiffali Wadhwan’s ‘Agneepath’ which portrayed the fiery pursuit of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic character Vijay Dinanath Chouhan. The colours of vibrant red, violet and orange were an insignia of the passion that fuelled the charismatic character’s journey. Another work by artist Prasoon Poddar portrayed Bachchan’s cult film Deewar. It showed how his poster — which remains intact while the adjacent posters decay in public spaces — is a beacon of hope amid societal ruin where human activities harm the environment. We moved towards another stunning canvas in mixed media done by Surita Tandon titled ‘Queen of Hearts’, aptly dedicated to actor Madhubala. “I have shown Madhubala as Anarkali, vividly splashed with yellow and orange against a monochrome backdrop. I have hand-embroidered the crystal nose ring to add a touch of glamour. Her eyes are painted to reflect the depth and expressiveness that she carried with her gaze,” Tandon told TMS at the show.

Ankur Rana’s ‘Smoke Up Bolly’ was also a crowd-puller. It portrayed Zeenat Aman who is celebrated for her bold choices in the 1970s and ’80s in a state of euphoric trance. Her vivacity yet softness came alive in the multi-colours hues and fluid brushstrokes.

The artworks also paid an ode to cult figures like James Bond and the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson whose contributions to pop culture are remembered even today through films and music. “The appeal of Bond and Bachchan as cinematic icons is timeless and has transcended generations. Just as they united the masses under one banner in the ’60s and ’70s, I’m sure this exhibition will do the same,” says Samarth Mathur, MD, Masha Art.