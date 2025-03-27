Casa Oma opens in Delhi as luxury’s new residence

Delhi’s Khan Market is known to have the finest luxury boutiques, fabled bookstores, prominent restaurants and cafés, all curated for a refined lifestyle. Adding another gem to this posh area is Casa Oma, a new landmark for uber-luxury living showcasing 90 design brands from 20 countries. A walk over the cobbled lanes will take one to this 6000 sqft. Parisian-style store where a wrought-iron door guides one to its two floors.
“The experience begins the moment one steps inside. A grand skylight floods the interiors with soft, natural light, enhancing the richness of the carefully selected palette. The walls and ceilings which took over six months to develop, are finished with intricate Haussmannian architecture. They echo the craftsmanship of 19th-century Parisian ateliers. The plastering technique, a revival of original methods from the era, lends an authenticity rarely seen in modern design,” says Gaurav Chopra, director of OMA Pvt Ltd. A sweeping bronze-railing staircase inside the store takes visitors through the space that presents an exquisite collection of home décor, tableware, lighting, furnishings, and fragrances accompanied by a concierge-led experience.
Global curations
The carefully curated selection has luxury design brands from France, Italy, Spain, USA, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, and Sweden. Alfier, a Venetian house dedicated to the art of restoration of heritage buildings like Basilica Santa Maria Gloriosa dei Frari and Santa Maria della Salute has one-of-a-kind glass sculptures on display. French-family owned brand Bernardaud brings delicate porcelain lamps sourced from Limoges — a city with a rich history in ceramics, porcelain and glassmaking.
For comforting beddings, Normandy-based Ginger Brown has furnishings adorned with seashells for a boho charm while Portuguese brand Amalia Home Collection brings bed linens which embody the region’s rich textile heritage. “We specialise in premium bed linen made in Portugal, combining over 100 years of textile expertise with contemporary design. As a fourth-generation family brand, we honour our heritage through high-quality craftsmanship, using the finest natural fibres such as Egyptian cotton and linen. Our collections are designed to offer lasting comfort, elegance, and authenticity,” says António Coelho Lima, CEO of Amalia Home Collection. For bedside accessories, hand-dipped candles from Scandinavian brand Ester & Erik, and glossy coffee table books on luxury icons in fashion, art, architecture, photography and design by Parisian publishing house Assouline can accentuate the setting.
“Across the Atlantic, New York’s Jonathan Adler brings a playful yet refined approach to interiors while Joanna Buchanan draws inspiration from travels, and infuses her collections with vibrant patterns and artisanal craftsmanship,” says Chopra. Further, Vietnam-based handicrafts design brand Hanoiya’s lacquerware vases whisper stories of age-old techniques of eggshell inlay, carving, hand painting, and gold and silver leafing, prominent in the Asian country.
Table-talk
A table is at the heart of revelry, bringing people, feasts and conversations together. Make it a centrepiece during occasions with Milanese silver cutlery sets from Gaetano Broggi and Italian fine porcelain serving platters from Raynaud and Ginori. Further, Portugal’s Vista Alegre continues its 200-year-old porcelain and crystal tradition, bringing delicate cutlery for convivial gatherings. “Through our pieces, we show a strong link to design, art, and culture, with many signed pieces by famous personalities who have collaborated with Vista Alegre. It’s not just a brand; it’s a lifestyle!,” says Carlos Alberto Sá Garcia da Costa, brand representative of Vista Alegre.
For those who wish to elevate their tablescape for everyday repasts, intricate basketweave placements from New York-based Chilewich and embroidered linen napkins from Jim Thompson can add a touch of refinement, making every meal memorable.