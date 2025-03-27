Casa Oma opens in Delhi as luxury’s new residence

Delhi’s Khan Market is known to have the finest luxury boutiques, fabled bookstores, prominent restaurants and cafés, all curated for a refined lifestyle. Adding another gem to this posh area is Casa Oma, a new landmark for uber-luxury living showcasing 90 design brands from 20 countries. A walk over the cobbled lanes will take one to this 6000 sqft. Parisian-style store where a wrought-iron door guides one to its two floors.

“The experience begins the moment one steps inside. A grand skylight floods the interiors with soft, natural light, enhancing the richness of the carefully selected palette. The walls and ceilings which took over six months to develop, are finished with intricate Haussmannian architecture. They echo the craftsmanship of 19th-century Parisian ateliers. The plastering technique, a revival of original methods from the era, lends an authenticity rarely seen in modern design,” says Gaurav Chopra, director of OMA Pvt Ltd. A sweeping bronze-railing staircase inside the store takes visitors through the space that presents an exquisite collection of home décor, tableware, lighting, furnishings, and fragrances accompanied by a concierge-led experience.