Mastering The Art

StoneX recently presented the New Delhi preview of its cultural film series Mastery, with a two-day immersive film festival at Sameksha Art Gallery on April 3 and 4. The event marked the beginning of a multi-city programme ahead of the series’ release on OTT platforms.

Conceived as an immersive experience, the festival brought together archival imagery, multi-screen film environments, and spatial storytelling. Visitors could engage with curated film screenings and installations designed to offer a deeper understanding of artistic practice and process.

The festival opened with a private evening featuring a panel discussion with noted Hindustani vocalist Shubha Mudgal and acclaimed dancer Anita Ratnam.

Mastery is an original film initiative by StoneX Global that documents iconic individuals whose work reflects years of discipline and sustained creative practice. Instead of focusing only on achievements, the series highlights the process behind the art, capturing routines, environments, and moments that shape a lifetime of work.

The first season featured artists such as Rishab Sharma, Lekha Washington, and Vibha Galhotra, among others. Building on this, season 2 brings together a distinguished lineup including Ruskin Bond, Usha Uthup, Krishen Khanna, and Rima Das.

Following its Delhi preview, the programme will travel to cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Through Mastery, StoneX aims to build a long-term cultural platform that documents artistic journeys and celebrates the value of patience, discipline, and creative legacy.