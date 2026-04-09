A City in Transition, A Table in Bloom

April in Delhi has always carried a certain impatience about it. A restlessness in the air, a warning of what is to come. And yet, over the past few days, the city seems to have paused mid-sentence. The rains arrived unannounced, softening the edges of an otherwise impending summer. Morning walks have felt almost borrowed from another season altogether, with the faint surprise of shawls and light jackets making an appearance, as though winter briefly reconsidered its exit.

Of course, one knows better than to be fooled. This reprieve is fleeting. The long, relentless summer will return, and with it the sharp glare of Delhi afternoons. But for now, there is a rare in-between. A moment where the city exhales.

What I find most fascinating about these seasonal shifts is not just how we feel them, but how we eat them. The change reveals itself first on our plates, often before we even register it in the air. Ingredients lighten, techniques adapt, and suddenly meals begin to carry a different rhythm.

A few days ago in Gurugram, I experienced this transition in the most intimate way. At her home, Surabhi Bhandari marked three years of her supper club, Jeeman, by bringing the flavours of Jodhpur to the table. There was something deeply personal about the meal, not just in the setting but in the stories that travelled with each dish.

We began with Amalvani, a cooling drink of tamarind and jaggery that seemed to hold the very idea of summer within it. Then came ghewar ki chaat, a playful reimagining that felt both nostalgic and entirely new. Chakki ki subzi, with its steamed wheat dumplings folded into a yoghurt gravy, carried a comforting familiarity, while achrai pachrai, an unassuming medley of tinda, tori, kaachra and gwaarphali, proved that simplicity can often be the most layered expression of seasonality.