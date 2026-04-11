The World Of Musui and Maiya

The sculptures by KS Radhakrishnan float mid-air; their bodies twist beyond gravity, and groups of tiny, anonymous forms are gathered and sculpted together to act as subjects of memory, sound, and belongingness. Radhakrishnan gives shape to what cannot be seen.

Currently on view at Chawla Art Gallery, ‘Once Upon a Sculptor’ brings together works spanning decades of the artist’s practice. It runs till April 30. Curated by Shibani Chawla, the exhibition brings together decades of Radhakrishnan’s work, highlighting its emotional and philosophical depth.

Musui and Maiya

Radhakrishnan’s sculptures are based on two figures, Musui and Maiya, who keep appearing across his works in various forms and postures. Each work captures a different state of being—sometimes playful and sometimes contemplative.

The artist’s association with these figures goes back to his student years at Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal. It was there that he met a young Santhal boy by the roadside. The artist brought the boy to his studio, where he modelled for a sculpture that would later inspire Musui. Their meetings continued for some time, and even after leaving Santiniketan, Radhakrishnan carried the sculpted head with him from one temporary studio to another, always reminded of the boy with an unforgettable smile.