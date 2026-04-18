The Eternal Sari Story

On global stage

While serving as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official and then as the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Puri has proudly worn saris in a variety of foreign settings, including in boardrooms and international forums. However, she never “felt out of place” in it. “In fact,’ she adds, “I felt empowered… proud to stand out and stand up for my civilisational ground.” She also points out that the sari has often, even become a conversation starter, admired for its elegance and fluidity. “It makes you look different every day,” she notes, pointing to its adaptability across fabrics, drapes, and styles.



Choice, not conformity

Puri also addresses the perception of the sari as a symbol of modesty or even patriarchy, particularly when associated with practices like veiling. She acknowledges that some in the younger generation view the garment through this respect, but strongly opposes the idea that it represents submission. In the book, she recalls how her mother chose not to cover her head with the pallu, influencing her own approach to wearing the sari. She argues that the sari’s simplicity, and it being an unstitched piece of fabric, actually offers immense freedom, allowing the wearer to adapt, style, and define it on her own terms.

Not knowing how to drape a sari or perceiving it as uncomfortable are also some of the practical barriers. “Once you learn the technique, it takes less time than wearing jeans,” she sats. Pre-stitched versions and thoughtful styling can also be ways to create a distinct difference.

Importantly, Puri also situates the garment within a broader socio-economic ecosystem.The sari sustains millions of artisans, weavers, and craftspeople across India. “If you stop wearing saris, you risk the death of many of these traditions,” she adds.

The book also notes signs of revival. Social media, designers, and influencers are giving the sari a fresh spin for a new generation, making it “a statement dress—bold, eye-catching, and expressive; that expresses the wearer’s unique style and personality, exudes self-belief, and is regarded as precious and enduring.”