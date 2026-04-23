A Season of Sharbat

Delhi in summer does not arrive with subtlety, rather it announces itself in waves of heat that rise off the roads, in the blinding glare that bounces off glass buildings, in the way the air feels dense and unmoving, settling on your skin and refusing to let go.

The other day, in the middle of errands that felt heavier than usual under the sun, I stopped at Barakhamba Road for a glass of bel ka sharbat. Manoj Chauhan stood behind his stall, working with practised ease, scooping out the fibrous pulp, mixing it with water and sugar, pouring it into waiting glasses that seemed to disappear as quickly as they were filled. He tells me he serves nearly a hundred glasses every day between March and June, each one priced at ₹20, each one offering a brief but welcome escape from the heat. Bel, or wood apple, feels entirely in sync with this season. It goes by many names, Bengal quince, wood apple, holy fruit, stone apple, but at the moment, it is simply a drink that cuts through the fatigue of summer. Musky, slightly fermented in its aroma, sweet with a sharp edge of tang, its flavour unfolds in a way that keeps shifting, never entirely predictable, making each sip feel fuller, more layered than expected.

It brought back memories of my mother’s kitchen, where bel sharbat was less of an occasional treat and more of a seasonal constant. She would break open the hard shell with effort, scoop out the pulp, mix it with sugar, add a squeeze of lemon that sharpened everything, and dilute it with cold water before serving it to us in the late afternoons, when the house felt heavy with heat and time seemed to slow down.

Across the city, the ways in which people respond to summer unfold in similar yet distinct expressions. At Rosei Ghara in Shahpur Jat, Aditi Mohapatra speaks of bela pana from Odisha, where bel pulp is combined with lemon juice, pepper, mint leaves, and ice, then mixed with water into a drink that feels layered and restorative, balancing sweetness with spice in a way that lingers. She also shares tanka torani, a fermented rice water cooler that begins with cooked rice being mashed with water until it releases its starch, creating a slightly creamy, almost silky base. This is then stirred with yoghurt and sharpened with mango ginger, or amba kassi adda, along with a mix of spices, resulting in a drink that is lightly sour, deeply cooling, and designed to sustain through long, punishing days of heat.

Under a gulmohar in full blaze at the bend of Sector 50 in Noida, Kishore stands beside his cart, feeding long stalks of sugarcane through a machine that groans and whirs with every turn, releasing streams of pale green juice into steel containers. The rhythm here is constant, almost unbroken, as one glass is filled, handed over, and replaced by another.

Elsewhere, the city continues to offer its own repertoire of summer coolers. At a Bengali restaurant, a glass of gondhoraj ghol arrives, pale and frothy, carrying the unmistakable citrus lift of gondhoraj lemon folded into sweetened yoghurt, creating a drink that feels both substantial and refreshing at once. There is aam panna, made in countless variations across homes, where raw mango is cooked down or roasted, then mixed with jaggery, salt, and spices, each version reflecting a different memory, a different kitchen. At Surabhi Bhandari’s home in Gurugram, amalvani brings together tamarind and jaggery in a drink that leans into its tartness before settling into a deeper, rounded sweetness.

And then there are the drinks that feel inseparable from the city itself, the ones that appear on street corners and in steel tumblers at home with equal ease. Sattu ka sharbat, made with roasted gram flour, water, black salt, cumin, and sometimes a squeeze of lemon, is both sustenance and relief. Alongside it, banta soda and masala shikanji offer a different kind of release, immediate and unapologetic in their impact. The pop of the marble as the bottle is opened, the quick rush of bubbles rising to the top, the hit of lemon and rock salt that follows, all of it coming together in a way that feels both familiar and necessary.

These drinks do more than cool the body. They mark pauses in a day that can otherwise feel relentless, they anchor memories that return with the season, and they trace a map of the city through taste, texture, and fleeting moments of relief that arrive in a glass and disappear just as quickly, leaving behind the brief sense that the heat, for a moment, has been held at bay.