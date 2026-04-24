Fragments Of A Changing India

Objects like cigarette packets, a toy car, or even an alarm clock are easy to overlook in daily life. For CK Rajan, however, these are not insignificant things; they are the symbols of everyday life and nostalgia, as well as tools through which he represents the many social realities.

The exhibition, titled ‘Rajan One’, brings together over three decades of CK Rajan’s work to Delhi at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, where it will run till May 16.

Curated by Grant Watson, the exhibition is the first part of a two-part retrospective that spans works made between 1989 and 2022. It offers insight into his ideas and surreal visual language, while also addressing various social and political realities.