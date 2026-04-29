What happened to children's songs in Bollywood?

The economics of it

Music journalist Sarthak Sharma believes that the fading away of children’s music began with the fading away of the genre for a variety of reasons. Dramas targeting all age groups are being made now rather than for kids per se; they draw limited investment anyway. “Even a seven-year-old kid is going to watch a big star film,” he says.

According to screenwriter Devarsi Ghosh, family films are “dead.” What exists now, he says, are usually centred on romance or mild social issues, with little space for children. Children’s songs were earlier mostly part of family films in which a large part of the story revolved around a child and his/her inner world, he adds.

The change is not just industrial; it is also technological. The rise of television channels dedicated to children, followed by platforms like YouTube and Instagram, has altered how young audiences consume content. Sharma notes that animated series like Chhota Bheem (2008) and Motu Patlu (2012) have, in many ways, replaced cinema as children’s primary source of entertainment.

All this has unsurprisingly had an impact on music. According to Subramaniam, algorithm-based platforms push popular, catchy content, which tends to favour adult music. “Children’s songs need a different kind of repetition”, she explains. “They are playful and developmental. But algorithms flatten out that distinction.” This means children are now consuming and even performing adult music more than before—and it has psychological impacts too.

Even in films, songs are no longer what they used to be. There was a time when Hindi cinema gave childhood its own soundscape. It was a world where a wooden horse could trot through a courtyard with ‘Lakdi ki kaathi’, and a classroom could turn into a chorus of hope with ‘Nanha munna rahi hoon’.

Senior journalist and author of When Ardh Satya Met Himmatwala, Avijit Ghosh says they were once key to storytelling in Hindi cinema. “They were sutradhars — they carried the narrative forward,” he says. Films featured a variety of songs including romantic duets, festival songs, devotional tracks, and children’s numbers. Today, songs are fewer and often relegated to the background. “When songs themselves have taken a backseat, children’s songs are part of that larger decline,” he remarks.